ROSSI, Angelo Of Roslindale, unexpectedly, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kelly. Loving father of Brandi Gerald, Angelo M. Rossi and Kaitlyn Rossi. Devoted grandfather of DJ, Jose, Juliette and Leon. Brother of Joseph, Leo, Joanne, Rose, Carolyn, Karen and the late Joyce. Son of the late Emily and Leopold Rossi. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Adjutant American Legion Post 76, Jamaica Plain. Retired US Army Veteran who proudly served his country for over 20 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury, Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours in the Holy Name Church, Monday, July 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Angelo & Kelly Rossi Fund c/o East Boston Savings Bank, 4238 Washington St., Roslindale, MA 02131. For guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019