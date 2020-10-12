1/
ANITA (LEPORE) ARRIA
ARRIA, Anita (Lepore) Of Malden, formerly of Somerville and Boston's West End, October 11. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Arria, Sr. Devoted mother of Thomas P. Arria, Jr. of Stoneham, Mary Hurd and her husband William of Jackson, NJ, Charles S. Arria and his wife Ann P. of North Reading, Paul F. Arria and his wife Francesca of Burlington, John A. Arria and his wife Marie C. of Wilmington, Anna Gullage-Tompkins and her husband William Tomkins of Wilmington, and David J. Arria of Georgia. Lovingly survived by 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15th in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Please observe social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anita's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence, visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
