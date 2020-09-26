PALOMBA, Anita B. (Saccoccio) Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, September 25, 2020, at her Arlington home of 75 years. Anita was born on September 23, 1921, in the city of Cambridge, MA to Giuseppe & Amalia Saccoccio, as the sixth of seven children – four girls and 3 boys. She was a rare and devoted mother that gave up her own personal desires and aspirations to devote all of her efforts and focus on the needs of her family. Her family was everything to her. Later in life, Anita became an active member of the Arlington Seniors helping with the monthly newsletter and other events, and participating as a regular member of the weekly fitness class. Anita is survived by her son, Richard J. Palomba and his wife Beverly of Palm Desert, CA and her daughter-in-law, Carol (Miceli) Palomba. Anita was predeceased by her late husband, Joseph C. Palomba of Arlington, MA and her sons, the late Joe K. Palomba and Robert M. Palomba. Anita leaves the 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren who she loved dearly, was so very proud of and who will all miss Nana and her world-famous gnocchi. The grandchildren are Joseph Palomba and his wife Kristin of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Kristin (Palomba) Davies and her husband, Brian Davies of Arlington, MA, and Gina (Palomba) Stinson and her husband, Jacob Stinson of Jackson, WY. Anita's great-grandchildren, whom she so adored, are Julia and Joey Palomba, Madison and Kyle Davies and Cody Stinson. Visitation and a prayer service will be held on Friday, October 2nd from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON. Immediately following will be the Rite of Committal which will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford St., Arlington. All are welcome to attend the Committal. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Anita's memory to: Beth Israel Health at Home Hospice, One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com
to view an online guestbook.