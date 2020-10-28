1/1
ANITA BERMAN
BERMAN, Anita Of Newton and Provincetown on Monday, October 19, 2020. For 61 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Max A. Berman. Loving mother of Michael & Melinda Berman of Miami Beach, FL and Newton, formerly of Sudbury and the late Sheryl Lovit & her surviving husband Herb Lovit of Easton. Adored grandmother of Emily & Dr. Sean Levy, Peter Berman and Gayle Lovit, and great-grandmother of Charlotte, Della and Addison Levy. Anita moved from her home in NYC to Provincetown to marry Max in 1947 and loved living there for 60 years. She and Max traveled all over the world, and she loved to paint, cook, take photos, and play golf at Highland Links. Anita graduated from Brooklyn College at age 19 and then earned a Masters from Columbia in 1945 and put her training to good use as Guidance Director of Provincetown HS for 23 years, helping students maximize their potential. She loved to work with her students, to engage with people and to help her community by serving on many Provincetown boards, including the Public Library, Art Association, PTA scholarship committee, and chair of the Francis Family Scholarship Trust, as well as founder of the adult education program and chair of the Council on Aging. She had a full life of 96 years and will be missed by family, her amazing caregivers, and those whose lives she touched. Private funeral services were held. Remembrances may be made to the Provincetown Public Library or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
