DiFELICE, Anita C. Of Waltham, June 13, 2019. Loving mother of Sebastian DiFelice and his wife Lisa and devoted grandmother to Gina and Maria DiFelice all of Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 17 at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. An hour of visitation will be held in the Church from 9:30-10:30AM immediately prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Maristhill Nursing and Rehab Center, 66 Newton St., Waltham. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019
