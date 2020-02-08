|
|
GAUDETTE, Anita C. (Lavigne) Of Needham, passed away on February 7, 2020. Daughter of the late Conrad and Aldea (Fortin) Lavigne. Beloved wife of the late Richard Gaudette. Devoted mother of Janice Gaudette of Medfield, Richard Gaudette, Stephen Gaudette and his wife Patricia, Susan Kinel and her husband George, all of Needham. Grandmother of Lauren and her husband Tim, Jeffrey, Katie, Matt, Jesse, Maya, and Elise. Great-grandmother of Jack and Maggie. Also survived by 6 loving nieces and nephews. Anita spent her life lovingly supporting her husband, family and friends. Longtime member of Needham Golf Club and the Needham Pool and Racquet Club. Visitation at George F Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Avenue, NEEDHAM, Friday, February 14th, from 8:00 to 9:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Bartolomew's Church at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Anita's memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020