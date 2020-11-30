DeMAURO, Anita (Fiore) "Connie" Of Peabody, formerly of R evere, Nov. 27. Wife of the late James V. DeMauro, Sr. Mother of the late Richard DeMauro & James V. DeMauro, Jr. Daughter of the late Phil & Anita (Gargarno) Fiore. Sister of the late Buster Fiore. Loving aunt of Kim DeMauro Whitehurst of Saugus, Anna DeMauro St. Pierre of Peabody & Linda Allan of Naples, FL. Also survived by many other nieces & nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her wonderful in-home caregivers. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett on Thursday at 1 p.m. COVID restrictions require a face mask and social distancing at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation at massri.wish.org
. Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, SAUGUS. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
.