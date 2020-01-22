|
FEINSTEIN, Anita Feinstein, Anita, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home at The Spring House Senior Living Community in Boston on January 21, 2020. Mrs. Feinstein enjoyed more than 60 years of marriage to her best friend, Morris (Macy) Feinstein. She was the proud mother of 2 children, Sandi Jo Goddard of Portland Oregon, and Aline Shapiro and her husband Bill Weil of Santa Barbara, California. She was the beloved grandmother to Marla and David Aaron and Ethan Shapiro and great-grandmother to Max Nitke, Oliver Aaron, Carah and Jack Shapiro. She was a loving aunt to several nieces, nephews, Joan and Harry Goralnick, Jo Ann Brown, Joel and Susan Rice, Mona and Bruce Brown and their respective families. She is one of 3 siblings, the late Bea Rice and her oldest brother Leo Brown, who resides in West Palm Beach with his wife Inez. Mrs. Feinstein was born in Dorchester. She and her husband raised their daughters in Newton and then moved to Lexington where she and Macy were a vibrant and engaged part of the Drummer Boy condominium community. When her children were grown she became an enthusiastic career woman, with roles as a candy rep for Blum's Candy of San Francisco, and a representative for the cult 1970's Aurora Clock by Kirsch + Hamilton. Her last job which she held until she was 90 was as a beloved member of the Artinian Jewelers sales team where she was known for her lovely way with customers. She was deeply curious about anything and everything and adored the arts, fashion and politics, keeping on top of all of it with her subscriptions to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times which she read cover to cover. When in her late 80's, she was given an iPad, she embraced emailing and Google with equal abandon, particularly relishing the ability to shop anywhere, anytime, for anything. The funeral will be held graveside at Independent Pride of Boston, 19 Washington Street, Woburn, Massachusetts, 01801 at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her name. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020