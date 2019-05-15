Boston Globe Obituaries

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 19, 2019
Barry & Lisa Fireman
Interment
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barry & Lisa Fireman
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barry & Lisa Fireman
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barry & Lisa Fireman
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barry & Lisa Fireman
ANITA (ZONDERMAN) FIREMAN

ANITA (ZONDERMAN) FIREMAN Obituary
FIREMAN, Anita (Zonderman) Of Canton, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Devoted daughter of the late Samuel & Sophie (Pilavin) Zonderman. Loving mother of Barry Fireman & his wife Lisa of Sharon, Andrew Fireman & his wife Jami of MD and the late Joan Berenson & her surviving husband Steven. Cherished grandmother of Carla Fireman, Eric Fireman & his wife Clair Windsor, Scott Berenson & his wife Alison, Samantha Berenson and Mia Fireman. Great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister of the late Hershel Zonderman. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington Street, CANTON, on Sunday, May 19, at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance following the burial at the home of Barry & Lisa Fireman through 8 PM continuing Monday & Tuesday 2 PM – 5 PM and 7 PM – 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah, 1320 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019
