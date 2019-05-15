|
FIREMAN, Anita (Zonderman) Of Canton, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Devoted daughter of the late Samuel & Sophie (Pilavin) Zonderman. Loving mother of Barry Fireman & his wife Lisa of Sharon, Andrew Fireman & his wife Jami of MD and the late Joan Berenson & her surviving husband Steven. Cherished grandmother of Carla Fireman, Eric Fireman & his wife Clair Windsor, Scott Berenson & his wife Alison, Samantha Berenson and Mia Fireman. Great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister of the late Hershel Zonderman. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington Street, CANTON, on Sunday, May 19, at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance following the burial at the home of Barry & Lisa Fireman through 8 PM continuing Monday & Tuesday 2 PM – 5 PM and 7 PM – 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah, 1320 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019