|
|
KESTER, Anita H. (Humphrey) Age 93, of Peabody and formerly of Swampscott, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the House in Lincoln following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Waldemar C. Kester with whom she shared over 43 years of marriage and predeceased her in 1991. Born and raised in Auburn, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Eugene W. and Amy I. (White) Humphrey and graduated from Edward Little High School with honors in 1944. Anita is survived by her loving children, Walter Carl Kester and his wife Jane of Concord and Karen Spieler and her husband David of Winchester; her beloved grandchildren, Kelsey Kester Calhoun, Eric Kester, Kirsten Kester, Andrew Spieler and Michael Spieler; her cherished great-grandchildren, Mary Fiona, Graham, Alden and Indiana Rose; her brother William Humphrey of Auburn, Maine; her brother-in-law Victor Kester; her sister-in-law Gloria Humphrey and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She was the sister of the late Walter Humphrey. Anita's wake will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt.1A), LYNN from 3-7p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Funeral Service in Church of the Holy Name and burial in Swampscott Cemetery will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the MGH Institute Fund–Nursing at MGH Institute of Health Professions, Charleston Navy Yard, 36 1st Ave., Boston, MA 02129-2947 or to the Brooksby Village Benevolent Care Fund, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019