Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Weston, MA
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Weston, MA
ANITA (TRIANTAFEL) HATZIS


1928 - 2020
ANITA (TRIANTAFEL) HATZIS Obituary
HATZIS, Anita (Triantafel) Of Belmont, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife for 56 years to the late Thomas J. Hatzis, Sr. Loving mother of James T. Hatzis of Belmont, Thomas J. Hatzis, Jr. of West Roxbury, Stephanie H. Oberto of Belmont and the late Andrea Hatzis. Cherished Nana of Stephen and Melanie Oberto and Sophia and Andrea Hatzis. Sister of James Triantafel of Chicago and the late Stephen Triantafel. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Weston, on Thursday, March 5, from 9:00 - 10:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. Mrs Hatzis was the President of Fasteners & Metal Products Corporation, a member of the Order of Eastern Star, a founding mother of St. Demetrios Ladies Philoptochos Society and a longtime member of the Oakley Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA 02493. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
