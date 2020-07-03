Boston Globe Obituaries
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Cemetery
Washington St.
Walpole, MA
ANITA J. ALLISON

ANITA J. ALLISON Obituary
ALLISON, Anita J. Of Walpole, passed away on July 2, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Allison. Devoted mother of Raymond P. Allison of Foxborough, Leonard S. Allison & Elyse Tedesco of Wrentham, Lori A. Allison & Robert Anderson of Norton, and Sandra Allison of Walpole. Daughter of the late Dominic and Anna (Langione) Genitti. Sister of Richard & Marie Genitti of Wrentham and the late Ronald A. Genitti. Cherished grandmother of Robert, Max, Derek, Jeffrey, and Allison, and her great-grandchildren Jaydan, Riley, and Austin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 11am, at St. Francis Cemetery, Washington St., Walpole, MA. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a . Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
