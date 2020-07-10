|
|
SHATZ, Anita Leona (Gilbert) Of Canton, MA, entered into rest on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Jordan "Yossi" Shatz. Dear daughter of the late Arthur and Rita (Mottow) Gilbert. Loving mother of Michael and Nancy Shatz of Southborough, MA, and Daniel and Marisol Rivera of Sharon, MA. Loving sister to Allan and Lee Gilbert. Cherished grandmother of Alexis, Andrew, Maggie and Rachel. Anita was a student at Brookline High School. She attended Endicott Junior College and then Boston University where she received a BA in Philosophy and Religion. She later did graduate study in education at Bridgewater State. Mrs. Shatz taught nursery and kindergarten classes at the YMHA of Brockton, and later began tutoring special needs students at their homes. Anita volunteered a great deal of her time across various causes. Starting as candy striper, she eventually joined the board of directors of Norwood Hospital. She also worked with many organizations bettering the lives of Parkinson's disease patients. She was an avid traveler and a fine dining enthusiast -- a veteran member of the "dirty dozen" dinner club. She was a voracious reader, always reading and encouraging others to do so. Anita will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Graveside Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy in Anita's memory may be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation, Massachusetts Chapter, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020