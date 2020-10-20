FARRELL, Anita Marie (Arpin) Age 100, a longtime resident of Lexington, October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James H. Farrell, loving mother of Victoria R. Farrell and her husband Thomas Lyons of San Jose, CA, James F. Farrell of Lexington, and Eric E. Farrell of Lexington. Devoted sister of the late Rita Arpin and Oscar Arpin. 1 grandchild, Molly C. Lyons of San Jose, CA and a niece, Janice Calichman of Peabody, also survive her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 26 at Sacred Heart Church, 21 Follen Road, Lexington at 10am. Visitation immediately prior to the Mass at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 9am to 9:45am. Donations in her memory may be made to EWTN Catholic Television at www.ewtn.com
Interment is in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862- 1800www.douglassfh.com