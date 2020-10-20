1/1
ANITA MARIE (ARPIN) FARRELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARRELL, Anita Marie (Arpin) Age 100, a longtime resident of Lexington, October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James H. Farrell, loving mother of Victoria R. Farrell and her husband Thomas Lyons of San Jose, CA, James F. Farrell of Lexington, and Eric E. Farrell of Lexington. Devoted sister of the late Rita Arpin and Oscar Arpin. 1 grandchild, Molly C. Lyons of San Jose, CA and a niece, Janice Calichman of Peabody, also survive her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 26 at Sacred Heart Church, 21 Follen Road, Lexington at 10am. Visitation immediately prior to the Mass at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 9am to 9:45am. Donations in her memory may be made to EWTN Catholic Television at www.ewtn.com

Interment is in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862- 1800

www.douglassfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved