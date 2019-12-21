|
BUTLER, Anita R. (Materazzo) Of North Reading, formerly of Medford and Cambridge, December 14, 2019, age 61. Loving wife of 40 years to William S. Butler; sister of Dave Matthews and his wife Barbara of Lynnfield, Paul Materazzo and his wife Margie of Cambridge, Joanne Materazzo of Medford and Jane DeMarco of Staten Island, NY and the late Anthony Materazzo. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading on Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 AM. There will be no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: [email protected] – buckley scholarship or checks mailed/brought to the Reading Coopertive Bank, 170 Park St., North Reading, MA 01864. Payable to Valade-Buckley Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are by Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Employee of the Stoneham Bank for 20 years. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019