Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for ANITA BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANITA R. (MATERAZZO) BUTLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANITA R. (MATERAZZO) BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER, Anita R. (Materazzo) Of North Reading, formerly of Medford and Cambridge, December 14, 2019, age 61. Loving wife of 40 years to William S. Butler; sister of Dave Matthews and his wife Barbara of Lynnfield, Paul Materazzo and his wife Margie of Cambridge, Joanne Materazzo of Medford and Jane DeMarco of Staten Island, NY and the late Anthony Materazzo. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading on Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 AM. There will be no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: [email protected] – buckley scholarship or checks mailed/brought to the Reading Coopertive Bank, 170 Park St., North Reading, MA 01864. Payable to Valade-Buckley Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are by Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Employee of the Stoneham Bank for 20 years. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Anita R. (Materazzo) BUTLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -