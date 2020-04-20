Boston Globe Obituaries
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
ANITA SYBERTZ

ANITA SYBERTZ Obituary
SYBERTZ, Anita Of Tewksbury, formerly of Revere, on April 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Oswald and Elsie (Krebs) Sybertz. Dear sister of Pauline Dion and her husband James of Burlington, and the late Arlene DeAmelio, Ruth Sweeney, Martha Emmet, and Marie Lyons. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Anita worked for 35 years at Skutters, Stevens & Clark in Boston. In her free time, she loved to travel and garden. Spending time with her sisters, nieces and nephews was very important to her. In accordance with the CDC'S current restrictions on social gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a message or share a memory in the online guestbook at www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
