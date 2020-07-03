|
VELDHUIZEN-TAYLOR, Anita Who celebrated her 50th birthday on June 10th, peacefully passed away after a 17-year battle with cancer. Born in Zwolle, Netherlands, Anita's adventurous spirit and fierce independence inspired her to move to Boston at the young age of 20.
Anita's easy-going personality and hard-working mentality led to strong and lasting relationships. Thirteen years after moving to America, her path crossed with John Taylor while accompanying a friend to an Easter gathering. With her upbeat attitude and beautiful soul, John and his family instantly loved Anita, just as she instantly loved them.
Anita filled her garden and home with creativity and her family with laughter and countless happy memories. She transformed her garden into a sanctuary and shared it with her cat Missy, who she had taken in from the outdoors and nurtured back to health. Anita is survived by her loving husband John Taylor, mother Gea Krekel, father Frits Veldhuizen, brother Richard Veldhuizen, his wife Laura and their two daughters Lynn and Nora, mother-in-law Sabina Taylor, brother-in-law Edward Taylor, sister-in-law Judy Taylor-Crespo and her four sons Richard, Joshua, Ethan, and Evan Crespo, and brother-in-law Ricky Crespo.
Please join us as we Celebrate her Life on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Vazza's "Beachwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Anita's memory to Mass General Hospital Yawkey Cancer Center. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends. A mask will be required to attend Services. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Revere 781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020