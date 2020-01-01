Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Agnes Church
Arlington, MA
ANN B. (TURNER) DESROSIERS

ANN B. (TURNER) DESROSIERS Obituary
DESROSIERS, Ann B. (Turner) Of Arlington. December 31, 2019. Loving mother of Michael Desrosiers of Middletown, RI, Michelle Hamer and her husband Phillip of Medway, and Marcy Beck and her husband Timothy of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Lyndsay Ouellette, Kathryn and Matthew Hamer, Timothy Beck, Jr., and Daniel Beck. Cherished sister of Rita Jones and her husband Robert of SC and Richard Turner and his wife Mary Lou of Belmont. Dear companion of John Saulnier of Billerica. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Monday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-5 pm. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Vincent DePaul, www.svdpusa.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
