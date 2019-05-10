McGUIGAN, Ann B. A longtime and active Chelmsford resident, passed away on May 10, 2019. She was born in Winchester on November 26, 1954 and was a daughter of the late John J. McGuigan, Jr. and Pauline (D'Ambrosio) McGuigan of Winchester. Ann was a graduate of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in Northwood, NH. Ann began her career working full time in the insurance industry while attending Suffolk Law School in the evenings, where she graduated cum laude with her Juris Doctorate Degree. Ann was very civic minded and served her community in many capacities over the years. She was a former member of the Lodge of Elks 2310 where she served as Presiding Justice and was honored as Elk of the Year for 2005-2006. Ann was a former Town Meeting Rep and had twice been the Chair of the Chelmsford Planning Board, as well as a member of the Chelmsford Center Village Master Plan Committee. Ann was also the co-owner of Gentle Arms Daily Transportation, LLC. Ann is survived by her brother, John J. McGuigan, III of Chelmsford. She was predeceased by her close friend, Edie Copenhaver. Visiting Hours will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. For directions and online condolences visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Ann B. McGUIGAN Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019