REESE, Ann B. (Bowman) Age 91, of Winchester, June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Reese. Loving mother of Glenn Reese and his wife Joanne of Wakefield, Deborah Skinner and her husband Robert of Malden, Michele Reese of Monterey, CA, Scott Reese of Los Osos, CA, Gregg Reese and his significant other Donna Merry of Plymouth, and Gabrielle Hersee of Port St. Lucie, FL. Grandmother to Jason Reese and wife Lindsey, Jamie Krasnyansky and husband Mark, Cody and Kaela Hersee, as well as great-grandmother to Mya Isabel Krasnyansky. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Sunday, June 9 from 2-6 PM, and again on Monday, June 10 at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10AM. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019