BAILEN, Ann (Karol) Of Peabody, passed away peacefully in her home on October 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Jacob ("Jack") Bailen. Daughter of the late Irving and Bertha Leimberg Karol. Mother of Dr. Laura and Howard Kaufman, Dr. Mark Bailen and Dr. Monica Roizner, Dr. Steven and Cindy Bailen, Richard and Michelle Bailen, and Michael Bailen. Grandmother of Merav Kaufman, Yael Kaufman and Aviva Galpert, Yonina and Manor Ben-Shimon, Avital Bailen, Erez Bailen, Gilat Bailen, Kara Bailen, Jenna Bailen, Justin Bailen, and Alex Bailen. Sister to Jean (Martin) Becker of Albany, NY and Miriam Efroymson of Albuquerque, NM. Ann was born in Boston, MA on July 30, 1935. Raised in Springfield, MA, Ann attended the Boston University School of Practical Arts and Letters. She married her beloved husband, Dr. Jack Bailen, in 1956, and in 1958, the couple moved to Peabody, MA, where they raised five children and ran two consecutive businesses (an optometry practice and dental practice) from their home. Ann was the office manager for both businesses, and her contributions were invaluable. Ann loved traveling to warmer climates, reading the newspaper front-to-back, talking to friends and family, dining out, solving crossword puzzles, and playing the lottery. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her, and she delighted in celebrating their accomplishments and simchas. Her sharp wit, facility with language, and astute engagement with current events brought joy to all in her company. Ann's life and memory are a blessing to all of us. Services have been held. Donations in remembrance may be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907.