ANN BURKE HOYT


1939 - 2020
ANN BURKE HOYT Obituary
HOYT, Ann Burke Age 80, formerly of Shirley and Fitchburg, originally of Concord, died on March 28, 2020. Wife of the late Ivan K. Hoyt, Jr. Mother of Christopher J. Gearon and his wife Jean S. Gearon of Derwood, MD and Susan A. Gearon of Washington, DC. Grandmother of James H. "Jake" Gearon and Katherine H. "Kate" Gearon. Sister of James "Ted" Burke and his wife Vivian Burke of Concord, MA. Also survived by two nephews. Predeceased by Edward J. "Ted" Gearon, the father of her children. Due to current restrictions on gatherings caused by COVID-19, a private burial service will take place at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Sandy Spring Friends School, 16923 Norwood Rd., Sandy Spring, MD 20860, or www.ssfs.org For her full obituary, service updates, and online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
