DYER, Ann C. (McAvoy) "Nancy" Of Hyde Park, May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Leo S. Dyer. Loving mother of Kathryn Dyer of Hyde Park, Barbara and her husband John McCormack of Epping, NH and Robert Dyer and his wife Sandra of Reading. Devoted grandmother of Sean, Kellianne, Coleen, Ryan, Collin, Caitlin and Olivia. Great-grandmother of Caeden and Rowen. Sister of Edward Kelly of Franklin. A private family service will be held at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby, Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., West Roxbury, followed by a private burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Remembrances in memory of Nancy may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, Donation Processing Center, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020