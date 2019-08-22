Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
ANN C. MUSE

MUSE, Ann C. Age 92, at Atco, NJ, on August 20, 2019. Formerly of Dorchester, Norwood and South Yarmouth. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Muse. Mother of James Muse and his wife Roberta of Marco Island, FL and North Chatham, MA, Jeannine Muse and her late husband Robert Capuano of Medford, NJ, the late Keri (Muse) Borsini and her husband Anthony of Reading MA, Kenneth Muse and his wife Nancy of Lynnfield, MA. Grandmother of Kyle, Alexander and Elizabeth Muse, Allison and Tim West, Katie and George Brooks, and Christopher and Stephanie Borsini. Also survived by four great-grandchildren Jack and Olivia West and Declan and Genevieve Brooks. Funeral Services are private. McDonald Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
