Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
United Church of Christ Congregational Church
Burlington, MA
ANN C. ONTHANK

ANN C. ONTHANK Obituary
ONTHANK, Ann C. Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, Jan. 13. Beloved wife of the late Charles Franklin Onthank. Loving mother of Diane Mollison & her husband James of Merritt Island, FL and Dr. David Onthank & his wife Christine of Groton. Sister of Carol Nickell of Fort Morgan, CO. Proud grandmother of Matthew Mollison & his wife Cassandra, Andrew, Gregory, & Sarah Mollison, Daniel Connors and Kaitlin Onthank; and great-grandmother of Shae Mollison. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Memorial Service which will be held at the United Church of Christ Congregational Church, Burlington on Saturday, February 22 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann's name may be made to the United Church of Christ Congregational, 6 Lexington St., Burlington, MA 01803. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home. For obituary, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net for directions, see www.uccburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
