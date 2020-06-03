Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ANN C. (CULLINANE) SHEAHAN

SHEAHAN, Ann C. (Cullinane) Of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Sheahan. Daughter of the late Thomas Cullinane and Margaret (McDonough). Loving sister of Mary O'Leary of Cambridge, Frances Gaffey of Galway, Ireland, and the late Nancy Cullinane, Margaret Houston, Catherine Matthews, Josephine Hefferman, Angela Taylor, Willie Cullinane, Andrew Cullinane, and Bridget Kissane. Loving sister-in-law of Mary Whalen of ME, and the late Edward Sheahan, Dorothy Grace, and Paul Sheahan. Also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Longtime faithful parishioner and employee of St. John's Church in North Cambridge. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, a private Funeral Mass will be held in Saint John's Church and she will be interred in Cambridge Catholic Cemetery. Her beloved relatives and friends will be kindly invited to attend a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to Saint John's the Evangelist Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02140. For directions or to leave a condolence, visit wwww.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020
