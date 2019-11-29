Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Parish
1689 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
COGLIANO, Ann Of Burlington, formerly of West Roxbury, Nov. 28. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony & Marie (Molaskey). Loving sister of Robert Cogliano & his wife Joan of Burlington and the late Marie Flanagan, Ruth Cogliano & Joan Cogliano. Loving aunt of Nancy Perich, Cheryl Stanton, Steven Cogliano, Debra Thompson and their families. Ann is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Name Parish, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann's name may be made to Holy Name Parish. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net For directions see www.holynameparish.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
