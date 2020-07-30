|
STADTLER, Ann Coleman Retired Director and Innovator of Boston Children's Hospital (BTC) passes Dr. Ann Marie Coleman Stadtler DNP, RN, CPNP, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 25, 2020 due to complications from Mesothelioma (lung cancer). In lieu of flowers, contribute to The Dr. Ann C. Stadtler Mesothelioma Research Fund c/o Dr. M. RabinDana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-1234) Boston, MA 02110. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020