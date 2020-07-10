Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
ANN (SPECIALE) COLVARIO

ANN (SPECIALE) COLVARIO Obituary
COLVARIO, Ann (Speciale) In Saugus, formerly of East Boston, June 9, 2020. Beloved mother of Gina Colvario Krupka and her husband Mike of RI and the late Diane Colvario VanMeter. Grandmother of James and Lucas VanMeter. Sister of Edward Speciale, Joanne Lovetere and the late Ida Pennacchio. Niece of John Speciale. Ann has been blessed by a family of many friends and loved ones. Late proprietor of Willie's Classic Barbershop, East Boston. In keeping with safe COVID-19 practices, all indoor Services will be private. Anyone attending Graveside Services at Woodlawn Cemetery on Wednesday, July 15 at noon are requested to meet in the lot behind the chapel and remain in your vehicles. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory to either the or Greater Lynn Senior Services (GLSS) would be appreciated. Please send messages of condolence to Ann's family on the Funeral Home website Tribute Page. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Ann (Speciale) COLVARIO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
