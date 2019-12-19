Boston Globe Obituaries
ANN COTTER CONRAD

CONRAD, Ann Cotter Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Ann was born in Boston, MA and raised in Lexington, MA. She graduated from Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, VA and Tufts University in Medford, MA. Ann taught elementary school in Fairfax County, VA and overseas in Department of Defense schools for many years. After retirement, she volunteered on the White House Comment Line and as an Arlington Lady with Arlington National Cemetery. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Michael J. Conrad; sons Michael J. Conrad, Jr. (Holly) and Thomas A. Conrad (Lillian); six grandchildren, Colby, Taylor, Michael, III, Veronica, Jordan, and Daniel; and sister, June Cotter Collins. Ann was predeceased by her son, Christopher P. Conrad, and her brother, Peter Cotter. Funeral Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories of Ann may be offered to the family at

www.moneyandking.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
