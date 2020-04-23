Boston Globe Obituaries
ANN D. (LOMUSCIO) ALONGI

ANN D. (LOMUSCIO) ALONGI Obituary
ALONGI, Ann D. (Lomuscio) Of Woburn, Wednesday, April 22nd at the age of eighty-nine. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Alongi. Devoted mother of Debbie Earl, her husband Sefton and John Alongi, his wife Anh. Cherished grandmother of Lindsey Williams, her husband Justin, David Earl, his wife Sarah and Anthony Alongi, and great-grandmother of Charlotte, Ryann, Melanie, Elijah, Gracie, Ian and Samuel. Dear sister of the late Benjamin Lomus, Richard Sarno, James Lomuscio, Mary Smith, Frances Forcia and Agnes Mortz. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements will be held at later date and under the direction of the Lynch - Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Ann's memory to . 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
