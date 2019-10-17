|
|
SEGURA, Ann Davis Of Wolfeboro, NH, 82, died October 1, 2019 at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, NH. Born in Boston, Ann grew up in Brookline, the daughter of the late Mary (Ecker) and Charles B. Davis, and lived in Albany, NY before retiring to NH. A Brookline High School 1955 graduate, Ann served her communities by assisting principals and directors of education at multiple schools. Remembered for her sense of humor and quick wit, beautiful gardens and handy work, and strong love of family and her dogs, Ann is survived by loving husband of 59 years, Manuel "Manny" Segura, Jr.; son Charles "Charlie" Segura and Sharon (Mormino) of Albany; daughter Suzanne "Suzie" Segura Taylor and Anthony "Wing Wong" of Boston; grandson Michael Segura and Becca (Crowder) of Schenectady, NY; great-grandson Parker Segura of Albany; nieces and nephews; and cherished friends. Predeceased by brother Charles B. Davis and Elizabeth (Begley) of Natick. Burial Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Place, Brookline, Saturday, October 26 at 10:30 a.m., followed by an Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends invited. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Medical Missionaries of Mary, 179 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019