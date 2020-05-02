|
FREEMAN, Reverend Ann Doreen (Parker) Of Malden, April 30, 2020, in her 79 year. Beloved wife of 56 years, of Richard B. Freeman of Malden. Devoted mother Ann O'Connor and her husband Frank of Windham, NH; Todd R. Freeman of Malden; Beth Blatchford and her husband Jim of Melrose; and Gail Straker and her husband Sheldon of Fall River. Doreen was the cherished grandmother of Allison and Matthew O'Connor, Jill Leary Schwering and her husband Jason, Todd N. Freeman and his wife Kourtney, Emily, Elizabeth, and Lillian Blatchford, and great-grandmother of Zachery Cronin and Adeline Freeman. Funeral arrangements under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held and donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Malden, 493 Main St., Malden, MA 02148. A celebration of her life will be held at First Baptist Church at a later date. For obituary: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020