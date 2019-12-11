|
BEAN, Ann E. (McCarthy) Of Westwood, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley on December 9th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Richard C. Bean and his wife Gail of Westwood. Cherished grandmother of Kevin Bean of Westwood and Amy Bean of Chicago, IL. Beloved sister of John J. McCarthy and his late wife Claire of Marion. Devoted aunt of Carol Delehanty and her husband Kevin of Natick, Paul McCarthy and his wife Jane of Westwood and Barbara Messina and her husband Paul of Walpole. Also survived by many loving grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Friday, Dec. 13th from 2-6pm. Funeral Procession from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning, Dec. 14th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood at 10am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to St. Denis Parish at the address indicated above. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019