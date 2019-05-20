CALLANAN, Ann E. (Hahn) Of Quincy, passed away May 20th. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. (Retired Colonel U.S. Army). Mother of John E. Callanan and his wife Leslie of Quincy and Paul R. Callanan, (Retired Lieutenant Colonel U.S. Army) and his wife Keitha of Marquette, MI. Sister of the late Jane Mastin and Nina Valentine. Grandmother of Scott Callanan and his wife Karen of Andover and Brooke Johnson and her husband Todd of Glastonbury, CT. Great-grandmother of Taylor, Zachary, and Benjamin Callanan, and Alexander, Victoria and Timothy Johnson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday, at 12 noon. Visitation prior to the Service, Friday morning, from 10:30 to 12 noon. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the at For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200



