CENTRELLA, Ann E. (Alterio) Of Peabody, formerly a longtime Arlington resident, passed away on October 26th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Centrella. Mother of Joseph E. "Jay" and wife Sheila of Andover, Richard A. and wife Patricia of Harwich and Michael C. and wife Ann of Middleton. Grandmother of Joseph, Katherine Newell, Donna Mael, Alexandra, Maximilian and Liam. Dear great-grandmother of Lucy Mael. Sister of the late Anthony Alterio. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in St. John the Evangelist Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., North Cambridge on Thursday from 10 -11 am and to a Funeral Mass to begin at 11 am. Burial to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ann to Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, 3033 Wilson Blvd., 3rd Floor, Arlington, VA 22201 or online at taps.org/donate
