FELONEY, Ann E. Of Boxborough, formerly of Cambridge and Brewer, ME, March 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of Theresa (Ciampa) Feloney and the late Lawrence F. Feloney. Cherished sister of Lawrence F., Jr. and his wife Denise of Natick, Joseph L. and his wife Jennipher of Milton. Loving aunt of Lawrence F., III, Kara, Cameron and Isabelle Feloney, Amy Feloney and her husband Albert Kellett. Caring great-aunt of Bryson Kellett. Ann devoted her career to Pediatric Nursing, initially in Neonatology, and more recently as a Nurse Practitioner focused on Pediatric Rheumatology. She worked in Boston, Worcester, Bangor and overseas, including work for the US Army in Germany as well as several pediatric volunteer missions to Vietnam. Ann's other passions included the Boston Red Sox and travel. She rarely missed a game, was at Fenway frequently, and annually would combine her love of travel and the Sox into adventures at ballparks across the country. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Friday morning at 9, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 in St. Peters Church, 100 Concord Avenue, Cambridge. Interment to follow Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting at the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4 to 7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or CASPAR, P.O. Box 45538, Somerville, MA 02145.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020