ANN E. "MIMI" (TAGGART) HADDOCK
1924 - 2020
HADDOCK, Ann E. (Taggart) "Mimi" Of Melrose, on Oct. 24, 2020, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Lester Haddock Jr., with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. Devoted mother of John C. Haddock of Haverhill and Elizabeth J. Faughnan of Stoneham. Dear sister of the late Curtis Taggart and his wife, Maryellen, and Jean Taggart. Proud grandmother of Andrew J. Faughnan and his wife, Maura, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Rebecca J. Faughnan of Melrose. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Ann's life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Funeral services for Ann will be private. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Gifts in memory of Ann may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. Please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration By Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
