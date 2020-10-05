McGUIRK, Ann E. (Hickey) Age 93. Of Billerica, formerly of Charlestown, suddenly, October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James L. McGuirk. Devoted mother of Patty Talbot & partner Jim Sellers of Billerica, Peggy Cordy & husband Bob of North Reading, Jimmy McGuirk, Jr. (Ret. Lt. BFD) & wife Theresa of Charlestown, Kathy Boyle & husband Ed of New Boston, NH, Colleen Golden & husband Daryl of San Antonio, TX & Maureen San Cartier & husband John of Andover. Loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild. Beloved sister of James Hickey & the late Patricia Yule, Bob Hickey & John Hickey. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Ann's Funeral on Thursday at 9 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown, at 10 AM. Burial is private. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3-7 PM in the Funeral Home. (Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church & Funeral Home). In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Ann's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences,