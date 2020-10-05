1/1
ANN E. (HICKEY) MCGUIRK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGUIRK, Ann E. (Hickey) Age 93. Of Billerica, formerly of Charlestown, suddenly, October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James L. McGuirk. Devoted mother of Patty Talbot & partner Jim Sellers of Billerica, Peggy Cordy & husband Bob of North Reading, Jimmy McGuirk, Jr. (Ret. Lt. BFD) & wife Theresa of Charlestown, Kathy Boyle & husband Ed of New Boston, NH, Colleen Golden & husband Daryl of San Antonio, TX & Maureen San Cartier & husband John of Andover. Loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild. Beloved sister of James Hickey & the late Patricia Yule, Bob Hickey & John Hickey. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Ann's Funeral on Thursday at 9 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown, at 10 AM. Burial is private. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3-7 PM in the Funeral Home. (Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church & Funeral Home). In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Ann's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences,

www.carrfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral
09:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved