SAUNDERS, Ann E. Age 83, a longtime Hull resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bridges at Westford. She was the beloved wife of the late Vernon Saunders with whom she shared 19 years of marriage. Ann was born on June 3, 1937, in Cambridge, MA, and was a daughter of the late Colburn and Elizabeth (Murray) Olmstead. She was raised in Cambridge, MA and was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School with the class of 1954. Ann received her Bachelor degree from Boston University graduating in 1984. She worked as a Certified Public Accountant, retiring from JCM Computers in Abington, MA. Ann was a parishioner of St. Mary of Assumption Parish St. Ann Church in Hull, MA. She served as a Pastoral Care Minister, providing the Eucharist to the homebound and sick. Ann enjoyed travel and loved the Ocean, but most especially cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Ann leaves behind her three children; Paula Austel and her husband Vernon of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Gerald Sweeney and his wife Linda of Chelmsford and Daniel Sweeney and his wife Christina of Hudson, NH, her stepdaughters; Susan Shack and Victoria Saunders, her seven grandchildren; Ryan, Robert O., Marissa, Robert H., Maura, Vika and Craig. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Sullivan and her husband Charles of Scituate, MA and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or www.alzmass.org. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences, please visit ChelmsfordFuneralHome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020