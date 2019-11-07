|
STANLEY, Ann E. (Giarrizzo) Of Saugus, age 97, November 5th. Wife of the late John M. Stanley. Loving mother of John M. Stanley & his wife Melinda of Danvers, Richard C. Stanley & his wife Karen of Nashua, NH. Cherished grandmother of Derek & his wife Robin, Jenna, and great-grandmother of Jonathan. Dear sister of Gloria Lanna & her husband Larry of CT, Camille Elwertowski & her husband Mike of NJ, and the late Marion, Joseph, & Vito Giarrizzo & Mae Gill. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, 2-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019