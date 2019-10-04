Boston Globe Obituaries
GERALD, Ann Elizabeth Of Dorchester, September 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Veronica (Tony) McCants of Laurel, MD and Yvonne (Kevin) Gerald White of Brooklyn, NY. Loving grandmother of Danielle, Anthony, Joshua and Jaeden. Dear sister of Gwen Lewis of Hyde Park, Lucille Dandridge of Brooklyn, NY, Jeannette (Arnold) Gerald Henderson of Marblehead and Reverend Arthur (Henrietta) Gerald, Jr. of Lynn, MA. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Friday at 11 AM at Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren St., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at the church at 10 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. To post a sympathy message, please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
