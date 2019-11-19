|
|
MILLS, Ann Elizabeth (Judge) Formerly of Wellesley, known to all who loved her as "Chickie," passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019. She was 93 years old. Born in Boston on December 31, 1925, Ann grew up in Dorchester and was a graduate of St. Gregory's high school. After graduation, Ann went on to work for the Bell Telephone Company of Boston for several years. In 1954, Ann married and settled in Wellesley with her husband Arthur, where they resided for over 60 years and raised their children. An accomplished writer and poet, Ann began working for the Wellesley Townsman in 1980, contributing a weekly poem and column for over a decade. With her great sense of humor and keen insight into the world around her, she brought much joy to her readers every week. Ann was a longtime member of the Boston chapter of The National League of American Pen Women and a devoted parishioner of the former St. James the Great Church of Wellesley. At the age of 60, Ann returned to school and attended Framingham State University, concentrating in writing. Ann was a great poker player and an avid bowler. She competed in the ladies' leagues at Fairway Bowling in Natick for over 35 years. Ann had a lifelong love of movies, music and theater. She was a zealous reader and collector of books. One of Ann's greatest joys was watching the birds in her yard and she always took great care of them. Any bird that flew into her yard would never leave hungry. Ann was the loving and devoted wife of the late Arthur W. Mills and the beloved mother of six children. She is survived by her 5 daughters: Janet Mills-Knudsen of Venice, FL, Laurel Mills of Yarmouth, Diana Jonas of Potomac, MD, Marcia Mills of Marina del Rey, CA and Tracey Arminio of La Jolla, CA. She was predeceased by her son, Arthur Warren Mills, III in 2013. Ann was a cherished grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), WELLESLEY, Saturday, November 23 from 8:30-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley at 10:00am. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery, 50 Glenwood St., South Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society http://www.massaudubon.org/honorary-memorial-gifts and The Wellesley Free Library https://www.wellesleyfreelibrary.org/friends-of-the-library/donate-form/ Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019