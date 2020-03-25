|
CHAVES, Ann F. (Cotter) Of Cambridge, passed away March 24th, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of David P. Chaves, Sr. Loving mother of Ann Chaves of Ogunquit, ME, Mary Chaves and David Chaves, Jr., both of Cambridge, MA. Loving grandmother to Andrea A. and David P. Chaves, III. Sister to Mary Silva of Tewksbury, MA, Betty Cullinane of Littleton, MA and the late George Cotter, Jack Cotter and James Cotter. Sister-in-law of Carol Cotter and Marie Cotter, and further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. All Services will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020