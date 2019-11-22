Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
GAINE, Ann F. (O'Leary) Of Dorchester, on November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Denis J. Gaine. Loving mother of Margaret Nicholson & her husband Tom of Rockland, Denis J. Gaine of Whitman, Patricia Gaine of Dorchester, and Christine Coscia & her husband Rick of Quincy. Adoring grandmother of Daniel, Michael, Melissa, Brian, Matthew, Colleen, and Anna. Cherished great-grandmother of Braedan, Alexis, Kayleigh, Caroline, Autumn, Emery, and Bennett. Cherished sister-in-law of Pat Gaine of Holbrook. Dear sister of the late Margaret, John, Theresa, and Maryanne. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Tuesday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019
