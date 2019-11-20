Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Susanna's Church
262 Needham St.
Dedham, MA
View Map
KAVANAGH, Ann F. Of Dedham, Nov. 16. Dear sister of Bernie Kavanagh, Ellen Clinton and her husband Thomas, Mary Kavanagh and her companion Ronald Brousseau, all of Dedham, and the late John Kavanagh. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Dec. 6, at 9AM, at St. Susanna's Church, 262 Needham St., Dedham. Interment is private. To sign guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
