|
|
KAVANAGH, Ann F. Of Dedham, Nov. 16. Dear sister of Bernie Kavanagh, Ellen Clinton and her husband Thomas, Mary Kavanagh and her companion Ronald Brousseau, all of Dedham, and the late John Kavanagh. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Dec. 6, at 9AM, at St. Susanna's Church, 262 Needham St., Dedham. Interment is private. To sign guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Ann F. KAVANAGH
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019