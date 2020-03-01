|
|
NOLAN, Ann F. Age 88, formerly of Foxborough, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Ann was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Ann leaves her nephew Mark Nolan and his wife Susan and their children Sydney and Taylor, her niece Jennifer Nolan and her niece Lisa Shea and her husband Edward and his children Erin and Hunter. Beloved sister of the late Edward J. Nolan, Jr. and his wife Marcia. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service, starting at 10 AM, on Friday, March 6 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Private family interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. To send an online condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to The , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020