Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN NOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN F. NOLAN


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN F. NOLAN Obituary
NOLAN, Ann F. Age 88, formerly of Foxborough, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Ann was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Ann leaves her nephew Mark Nolan and his wife Susan and their children Sydney and Taylor, her niece Jennifer Nolan and her niece Lisa Shea and her husband Edward and his children Erin and Hunter. Beloved sister of the late Edward J. Nolan, Jr. and his wife Marcia. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service, starting at 10 AM, on Friday, March 6 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Private family interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. To send an online condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to The , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -