FESTA, Ann Of Revere, unexpectedly on July 6, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Camille (Esposito) Festa. Beloved wife of Dan Mello. Dear sister of Joseph Festa Jr. and his wife, Elaine, of Revere and John Festa and his wife, Jamie, of Lynnfield. Cherished aunt of Joseph III, Gerard, Morgan, and John Jr. Great aunt of Camden, Calee and Alayna.
Ann was a graduate of RHS class of 1970; she went on to Salem State to receive a degree in education as well as her Master's. Ann taught many years in Revere Public schools before becoming an administrator at the Garfield School, from which she retired in 2010.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass celebrating Ann's life on Friday, July 10th, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Anthony's church, 250 Revere St., Revere, MA. Due to Covid-19, masks are required before entering the church and social distance guidelines and capacity limits are in force. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Entombment will be Private. Please leave a message or share a memory in our guestbook www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio Funeral Home
(781) 284-3376
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020