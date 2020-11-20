McCANN, Ann Frances (Regan) Longtime Resident of Lexington, MA Age 92, a longtime resident of Lexington, MA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lahey Medical Center Burlington. Ann was the sister of the late John, Daniel, and Mary Regan. She was married to the late James F. McCann who died in 2013. Born in Lawrence, MA, Ann was the daughter of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Regan. She graduated from Lawrence High School class of 1946. She went on to graduate from business school and initially worked at the Electric Light Co. in Lawrence. After marrying, she became an executive secretary for Instrument Associates, a company they started together. In later years Jim and Ann founded Continental Resources, where she served on the Board of Directors and managed Philanthropy. Ann was a founding member of the Hayden Synchronized Ice Skating team in Lexington. She was a member of Nashawtuc Country Club, Concord, MA and Quail Ridge Country Club, Boynton Beach, FL. Ann was an avid cross-country skier, golfer, and enjoyed playing bridge. In later years she volunteered her time at Edgewood retirement community in North Andover. She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in North Andover and a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church in Lexington. Ann had 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was actively involved in all of their lives. Visiting Hours: A private Funeral Mass and Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please enter the following link: http://fundraising.stjude.org/goto/McCann
Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., No. Chelmsford, MA. 01863