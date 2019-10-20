|
WEISMAN, Ann Freda (Ulman) Of Framingham, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 99 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Morris & Polly (Gutterman) Ulman. Beloved wife of the late William S. Weisman. Loving mother of Steven Weisman & his wife Molly Dorman and the late Peter Weisman. Cherished grandmother of Eric Weisman and Julia Wills and great-grandmother of Alma Weisman. Dear sister of the late Eli Ulman and Joseph Ulman. Cherished aunt to her nieces. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON on Wed., October 23 at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance following the burial at the home of Steven and Molly through 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, P.O. Box 236, South Wellfleet, MA 02663. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019